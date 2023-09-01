Tell Me Something Good
Big Bend high school athletic facilities take hard hit from Idalia

Widespread damage in Perry
By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Idalia damaged homes and snapped trees in half, athletic facilities across the Big Bend weren’t spared either.

Dorsett Stadium in Perry suffered damage to their press box, with pieces thrown nearly 100 yards. The Bulldogs’ baseball field was also heavily damaged, as the press box and scoreboard lay in pieces. The outfield wall was also damaged.

WCTV spoke with Taylor County head football coach and athletic director Eddie Metcalf on Thursday, who said a lot of area coaches have reached out, and he’s thankful for that. As far as the season goes? He said he hasn’t spoken to administrators, and hasn’t thought too much about it. He said there are a lot of bigger things to do in the city before they turn their attention back to football.

Surveying damage at Boot Hill Stadium in Madison County

In Madison, the Cowboy’s baseball field saw damage, with the centerfield fence taking a hit. Trees along the right field line were also uprooted. Boot Hill Stadium also saw damage to the press box.

Head football coach and athletic director Price Harris told WCTV that they will finish the season, but he’s not sure of when that will be.

