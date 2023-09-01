Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested man wanted on several charges, 2 felonies

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted on several charges including felony possession of a controlled substance.

Casey Hyatt is described as standing at 5′11 and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

He was wanted on the following charges:

Felony theft by taking

Felony possession of a controlled substance

Misdemeanor obstruction of an officer

Misdemeanor fleeing and eluding

Misdemeanor driving without insurance

Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.

