Estimated restoration time for Tri-County members is Sept. 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tri-County Electric Cooperative estimated the power to be back by Tuesday, September 5, for Madison, Jefferson and Taylor County.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative increased its mutual-aid and contractor crew from 200 to 800 which decreased the original 2-week restoration time.

Schools, medical centers, interchanges, gas stations, etc. remain priority locations to restore power.

Duke Energy transmission repairs have been completed and transmission service restored to the following TCEC substations:

Perry

Boyd

St.Augustine

Lloyd

Eridu

Monticello

Aucilla

Scanlon

Steinhatchee

Cross City Delivery Point-Steinhatchee

Duke Energy transmission lines that serve the remaining TCEC substations are ongoing. This includes:

Madison

Greenville

Sonnie Delivery Point

Highway 6

Cherry Lake

