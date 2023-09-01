Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Estimated restoration time for Tri-County members is Sept. 5

The Tri-County Electric Cooperative estimated the power to be back by Tuesday, September 5.
The Tri-County Electric Cooperative estimated the power to be back by Tuesday, September 5.(Live 5)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tri-County Electric Cooperative estimated the power to be back by Tuesday, September 5, for Madison, Jefferson and Taylor County.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative increased its mutual-aid and contractor crew from 200 to 800 which decreased the original 2-week restoration time.

Schools, medical centers, interchanges, gas stations, etc. remain priority locations to restore power.

Duke Energy transmission repairs have been completed and transmission service restored to the following TCEC substations:

  • Perry
  • Boyd
  • St.Augustine
  • Lloyd
  • Eridu
  • Monticello
  • Aucilla
  • Scanlon
  • Steinhatchee
  • Cross City Delivery Point-Steinhatchee

Duke Energy transmission lines that serve the remaining TCEC substations are ongoing. This includes:

  • Madison
  • Greenville
  • Sonnie Delivery Point
  • Highway 6
  • Cherry Lake

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia
PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia deals major blows to Big Bend
Viewer Leslie Fletcher shared photos Wednesday of devastation from Hurricane Idalia in Perry,...
PHOTOS: Idalia rips apart roofs, shatters windows in Taylor County
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors
A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
‘I’m glad I got my life:’ Madison County woman loses home to Idalia

Latest News

Western Carolina faces Charleston Southern in 2022
WCU’s Kerwin Bell and Todd Shealy reflect on Big Bend roots after Idalia
WCU’s Kerwin Bell and Todd Shealy reflect on Big Bend roots after Idalia
WCU’s Kerwin Bell and Todd Shealy reflect on Big Bend roots after Idalia
WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors