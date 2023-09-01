Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Father gets dying wish granted by watching youngest son graduate high school

A high school student was honored at a special graduation ceremony so his dying father could watch him walk across the stage. (Source: WVLT)
By Sam Luther and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A high school student in Tennessee took part in a special ceremony so his dying father could see him graduate.

Ewan Deane is a junior at Jellico High School and a lineman on the school’s football team.

And this week he was sporting a cap and gown for a special celebration.

He has nearly two years of school left, but he was able to take part in a special graduation event to fulfill a promise he made to his dad.

“The promise I made to him was that I would graduate and make something out of myself,” Deane said.

His father, Leon Deane, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year and said his dying wish was to see his youngest son walk across the stage and graduate.

“We talked about things I’d like to get done before this journey is over and him graduating was one of them,” Leon Deane said.

After the Deane family made the request to hold the ceremony, it took just a couple of days for the school to organize the graduation.

“I’m about as proud as I can be,” Leon Deane said while watching his son on stage.

According to the family, doctors told them that Leon Deane has a few months to live, which is why it was so important for him to see his son take part in the special graduation ceremony.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
14-year-old killed in an overnight shooting in Tallahassee
WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia
PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia deals major blows to Big Bend
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors
A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
‘I’m glad I got my life:’ Madison County woman loses home to Idalia

Latest News

A cow grazes with wind farms in the background in rural Solano County, Calif., Wednesday, Aug....
Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California
This still image from bodycam video released by the Blendon Township Police on Friday, Sept. 1,...
GRAPHIC: Ta’Kiya Young’s family urges officer’s arrest after video shows him killing the pregnant Black woman
Gov. Brian Kemp gave remarks Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia moved through Georgia.
Governor Kemp surveys Lowndes Co. Idalia damage, requests federal FEMA assistance
FILE - Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support...
Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack
FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
840,000 Afghans who’ve applied for key US resettlement program still in Afghanistan, report says