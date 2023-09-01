Tell Me Something Good
Governor Brian Kemp to visit South Georgia to see Idalia’s aftermath

Gov. Brian Kemp gave remarks Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia moved through Georgia.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be in South Georgia on Friday to survey damage sustained from Hurricane Idalia.

Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will make their way to Valdosta to meet with state and local officials from EMA agriculture and other departments.

He will also hold a news conference to give updates on overall recovery efforts Friday afternoon.

WALB’s Lenah Allen will be there to cover the governor’s trip and any recovery developments. Watch WALB News 10 on Friday night for updates.

