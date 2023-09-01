Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Homes damaged in Steinhatchee

Homes damaged in Steinhatchee
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Taylor County, Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Steinhatchee Thursday. He held a press conference and talked with residents impacted by the storm.

One family there said they came back after the storm to find this shed in their yard. It’s not theirs, they don’t know where it came from, but it looks like it crashed into this tree.

The door is hanging wide open and only the frame is left.

Around the side, this whole big sheet of siding just fell off and now all of these personal belongings are just spilled out onto their yard. They spent the afternoon cleaning up all the debris that had blown onto their lawn.

Luckily their house wasn’t badly damaged.

The homeowner Brenda Bailey says she was so relieved to come back and find it relatively untouched.

”We were spared. Our house is pretty much intact except for one or two spots, so very fortunate,” Brenda Bailey said. “We have a shed that belongs to somebody else is the mess we’re cleaning up. But very fortunate.”

Just down the road, other residents weren’t so lucky.

One man found a tree had fallen onto his shed and crushed his golf cart. Both he and his neighbor’s house flooded with several feet of water.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center has officially upgraded Idalia to a category 4 storm.
LIVE BLOG: Major Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida
WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
Viewer Leslie Fletcher shared photos Wednesday of devastation from Hurricane Idalia in Perry,...
PHOTOS: Idalia rips apart roofs, shatters windows in Taylor County
Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia
PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia deals major blows to Big Bend
Davis H. Elliot Company, Inc. sent roughly 400 line workers to Florida. Staff said their crews...
Leon County shelter loses power, joins more than 100,000 North Floridians in the dark

Latest News

Godby's Amari Jones wins Play of the Week
Tree in Leon County takes out four cars in one fell swoop
Tree in Leon County takes out four cars in one fell swoop
Valdosta business feeds community after being devastated by storm
Valdosta businesses feed community after being devastated by storm
Madison County deals with widespread outages, storm damage
Madison County deals with widespread outages, storm damage
Perry wakes up to debris, flooding in wake of Hurricane Idalia
Perry wakes up to debris, flooding in wake of Hurricane Idalia