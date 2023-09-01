Homes damaged in Steinhatchee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Taylor County, Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Steinhatchee Thursday. He held a press conference and talked with residents impacted by the storm.

One family there said they came back after the storm to find this shed in their yard. It’s not theirs, they don’t know where it came from, but it looks like it crashed into this tree.

The door is hanging wide open and only the frame is left.

Around the side, this whole big sheet of siding just fell off and now all of these personal belongings are just spilled out onto their yard. They spent the afternoon cleaning up all the debris that had blown onto their lawn.

Luckily their house wasn’t badly damaged.

The homeowner Brenda Bailey says she was so relieved to come back and find it relatively untouched.

”We were spared. Our house is pretty much intact except for one or two spots, so very fortunate,” Brenda Bailey said. “We have a shed that belongs to somebody else is the mess we’re cleaning up. But very fortunate.”

Just down the road, other residents weren’t so lucky.

One man found a tree had fallen onto his shed and crushed his golf cart. Both he and his neighbor’s house flooded with several feet of water.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.