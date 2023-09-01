Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARRINGTON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A woman is dead after a house exploded overnight in the town of Arrington, Tennessee.

According to the Arrington Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire around 2:30 a.m. at 5027 Wilson Pike on Friday. They arrived to find the home destroyed with heavy smoke and flames still coming from the structure.

The Arrington fire chief confirms that a 70-year-old woman died when the home exploded. Two nearby homes also sustained damage.

The fire investigation points to a leaking propane tank as the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia
PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia deals major blows to Big Bend
Viewer Leslie Fletcher shared photos Wednesday of devastation from Hurricane Idalia in Perry,...
PHOTOS: Idalia rips apart roofs, shatters windows in Taylor County
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors
A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
‘I’m glad I got my life:’ Madison County woman loses home to Idalia

Latest News

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair...
More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls
FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch,...
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi
A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors