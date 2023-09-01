Tell Me Something Good
Idalia relief: How to apply for aid after the storm

FEMA funding available after Idalia
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Idalia is gone from the Big Bend and South Georgia, but its impacts are staying.

Thousands are without power. Many are dealing with damaged homes and trees. The devastation is widespread.

Applying for aid after a natural disaster can be challenging. We’ve tried to break down the steps for you. Here is our guide to applying for support.

FEMA

The Federal Disaster Declaration released federal funds to many parts of the Big Bend experiencing the fallout of Hurricane Irma. The following counties are eligible to apply:

  • Hamilton
  • Lafayette
  • Suwannee
  • Taylor
  • Citrus
  • Dixie
  • Levy

To apply for that aid click here or call 800-621-FEMA. You can also download the FEMA App.

