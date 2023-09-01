Tell Me Something Good
Idalia wrecked Georgia’s pecan crop, officials say

(Centro Nacional de Huracanes)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re hearing from state officials for the first time regarding what the overall damage from Idalia looks like to southeast Georgia. While Florida took the hardest hit in terms of the force of the storm, Georgia actually saw the longest track of any state.

A lot of that track is rural areas, which means Idalia took a heavy toll on farmland. State Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said to expect huge losses in crops, including a 60% hit in this year’s pecan crop and the loss of up to a fourth of its pecan trees in the areas hit by the storm.

Harper also said the remaining tobacco and corn crop in the impacted area that hadn’t been harvested is “probably all gone.”

Gov. Kemp has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) give a disaster declaration, which would allow federal help for the affected areas.

Any agriculture business hit by the storm should document the document and report it to idalia@agr.georgia.gov.

Watch Gov. Kemp’s full press conference below:

Hurricane Idali descended on Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas Wednesday — bringing high-speed winds, heavy downpours, tornadoes, and widespread flooding.

