‘I’m glad I got my life:’ Madison County woman loses home to Idalia

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - The damage across Madison County is everywhere. Downed powerlines and downed trees dot the county, as you make your way into downtown Madison, two trees fell through one home.

“It fell in my bedroom, my bathroom, and my other bedroom,” said Shernita Solomon. “It took my whole bedroom out. I can’t see my bed, my bathroom, my TV – nothing. All that is gone.”

Solomon has lived in the home on Range Avenue in Madison County for 13 years.

“I just got a new roof about a month ago and I didn’t have no insurance coverage on it yet.”

No insurance without that new roof, and now the roof, and her home, are gone.

“Lost, definitely lost,” she said of how she felt. “I don’t know what my next move is going to be. I don’t know what my next step is going to be.”

Two trees, falling through her home, thankfully, Solomon said she was at work. Her life, and her pets, are safe.

“I’m glad I got my life.”

Now, she sits, waits, and protects her property. A big concern? Looters.

“We stayed in it last night. Stop looking and ask people if they need help,” she said. “No one’s asked if they needed help. They want money.”

And her biggest worry? That those in Madison will be forgotten.

“Everybody needs help in Madison. We need help real bad. Please send help. That’s all I can say.”

