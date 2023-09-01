Madison County man trapped on property by downed trees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of the really distinctive elements in Madison County is the pattern in the trees that have fallen. One can almost see the tracks where those wind gusts are blowing.

Visually, it is pretty amazing. The sights have been present in both Madison and Perry, where WCTV crews have been dispatched since Hurricane Idalia menaced the region. It created problems for some people who live in the community.

One Madison County resident said he and his family are trapped on their property.

We've been on the ground in Madison County all day speaking with residents who were impacted by Idalia.@KatieKaplanTV is speaking with a man who can't get out of his property because of several large trees. He's having to siphon gas from his boat to his generator. pic.twitter.com/iQp2tSVwmK — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) August 31, 2023

What was once a beautiful canopy dirt road that led to his home is almost unrecognizable and covered in massive downed trees.

Michael Watts said he has been siphoning gas out of his boat to use his generator. The Madison County resident said he’s heard nothing from his local government. WCTV’s Katie Kaplan and Alison Posey drove as far as possible down his road and then talked to him on FaceTime about half a mile away.

”I just think this county needs all the help we can get and we need somebody in here we need a large corporation your help get it cleaned up because I’m sure if my road looks this bad, there’s a lot I’m gonna look worse,” Watts said.

Luckily, some help was nearby.

A neighbor with a chainsaw was trying to at least make a dent in some of those trees that were down throughout the area. Volunteers also surveyed the area, and the Cajun Navy arrived Thursday. They were feeding residents, with those looking for food lined up in their cars.

The National Guard also stationed troops at the nearby high school and handed out supplies to families. And the sheriff’s office and search and rescue teams made their way door to door to offer assistance and assess damage.

So while it is obviously very tough in the direct aftermath of Hurricane Idalia and most people are still without power in Madison County, there is hope and help on the way.

Madison County authorities also shared that FEMA personnel arrived in the county to assess damages from the storm and try to get the county included in President Joe Biden’s emergency declaration.

