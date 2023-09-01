Tell Me Something Good
Overnight shooting in Tallahassee leads to a minor’s death

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a deadly shooting Friday morning that left one minor dead.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the 500 Block Silver Slipper Lane.

No further information was released.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will give an update as soon as more information is released.

