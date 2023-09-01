Overnight shooting in Tallahassee leads to a minor’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a deadly shooting Friday morning that left one minor dead.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the 500 Block Silver Slipper Lane.

No further information was released.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will give an update as soon as more information is released.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.