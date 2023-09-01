Tell Me Something Good
Perry wakes up to debris, flooding in wake of Hurricane Idalia

Perry wakes up to debris, flooding in wake of Hurricane Idalia
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A tangled mess of trees and electrical lines is what many of the streets in Perry looked like Wednesday morning as people began to emerge from their homes or return to the area.

On one particular street, we’re told there was one neighbor who stayed to ride out the storm in their home. The video shows what their house looked like afterward. The roof there was damaged by a tree. There’s another huge tree in the back that is still leaning on top of the roof. Another tree look looks like it was just a twig snapped in half.

WCTV met many neighbors who were out cleaning up.

They talked about how grateful they were for the help of their neighbors coming together in a time of need.

”I was really sad, you know? Try not to get emotional but you know, this is a beautiful town. The people are wonderful and I hate seeing my people go through some difficulties.”

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis Also accompanied the governor to Perry Wednesday. He became emotional when talking about the effects of the storm here.

”Every car that drives by somebody’s looking up because they’re looking, is somebody coming to help? Is somebody coming? And everybody’s looking and, you know what? Everybody appreciates a smile. It’s a nonverbal embrace and people appreciate knowing they haven’t been forgotten about. “

And clearly with all the damage the cleanup is going to take weeks and months, but you can be sure that the people here in Perry are resilient and they are up to the challenge.

