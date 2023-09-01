A rainy Friday will lead us into a drier Labor Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An upper-level trough that has remained fairly stationary over the last day or two is expected to remain over the north-central Gulf of Mexico today. The current setup will promote widespread shower and thunderstorm activity across the region. A back-door front will provide a focus for showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening. These two mechanisms for storm initiation will combine to potentially lead to localized flash flooding. High temperatures will generally remain in the mid to upper 80s today, and lows will generally fall into the low 70s tonight.

High pressure will gradually usher the stationary boundary out of the region on Saturday, keeping the best precip chances over southeast AL and the FL counties. By Sunday, most of the area should be under the influence of high pressure. High temperatures for Saturday will generally be in the low to mid-80s for southwest GA and the interior portion of the western FL Panhandle. Elsewhere, the mid to upper 80s are forecast. By Sunday, temperatures increase, with the mid to upper 80s forecast for southwest GA while the FL counties peak in the upper 80s to near 90.

Ridging is forecast to dominate much of the period leading to increasing temperatures and dry weather. The upper 80s and low 90s can be expected for the first portion of the period, with mid-90s expected by midweek. Get ready for some lows in the mid to upper 60s too!

