A sneak peek of Fall arrives on Sunday

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a rainy Friday, Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with the chance for scattered showers & storms. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be less on Saturday compared to Friday, currently sitting at 40%.

Drier air will begin to work into the Big Bend and South Georgia on Sunday. This will limit humidity and rain chances. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 on Sunday.

Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 60s with this arrival of dry air. High temperatures to start the work week will reach the low 90s.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

