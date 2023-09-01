Something Good - Something Good - Red Cross Volunteer coming to FL from Wisconsin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman traveling from Wisconsin all the way to Florida as a Red Cross Volunteer.

Joy Cardin is trained to help people find shelter, food and distribute emergency supplies.

This isn’t her first storm, she volunteered previously during Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

She plans to stay down South for two weeks.

As a retired radio journalist, she was inspired to do this work after spending years covering stories about natural disasters.

