Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Something Good - Red Cross Volunteer coming to FL from Wisconsin

As a retired radio journalist, she was inspired to do this work after spending years covering stories about natural disasters.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman traveling from Wisconsin all the way to Florida as a Red Cross Volunteer.

Joy Cardin is trained to help people find shelter, food and distribute emergency supplies.

This isn’t her first storm, she volunteered previously during Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

She plans to stay down South for two weeks.

As a retired radio journalist, she was inspired to do this work after spending years covering stories about natural disasters.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia
PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia deals major blows to Big Bend
Viewer Leslie Fletcher shared photos Wednesday of devastation from Hurricane Idalia in Perry,...
PHOTOS: Idalia rips apart roofs, shatters windows in Taylor County
Gov. Brian Kemp gave remarks Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia moved through Georgia.
Man dies in Lowndes County cleaning Hurricane Idalia debris
Non-tropical showers and thunderstorms over the next few days
Idalia is gone, the rain chances are not

Latest News

Groups are helping people recover from Idalia.
How to help: Where to donate to support Hurricane Idalia survivors
As a retired radio journalist, she was inspired to do this work after spending years covering...
Something Good - Red Cross Volunteer coming to FL from Wisconsin
Taylor County opens distribution site for food, water
Taylor County opens distribution site for food, water
Rainy today but much less humid by Sunday.
Rob's Forecast