Steinhatchee marina dock ripped apart in storm, residents begin cleanup

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We were at the Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee.

Parts of their dock were ripped off during the storm, with pieces just barely hanging on. The owner said some pieces of the dock floated down the river and ended up in other people’s yards.

Inside the marina, they had several feet of flooding. Luckily they took mostly everything out of the first floor before the storm hit. Dozens of people have been out here all day mopping up mud, cleaning up debris and just starting to pick up the pieces.

The owner, Danielle Norwood, says she’s keeping a positive attitude and looking forward to reopening.

“The water got about two feet over my head. And so about a 13-foot surge, and so we’ve just been cleaning UP mainly mud and trying to get everything cleared out so we can get back open,” she said.

Norwood never left Steinhatchee. She rode out the storm in a brick house across the street.

We talked to a few homeowners in the area who saw several feet of flooding that destroyed their floors and walls. And winds that knocked down trees and destroyed their property.

