Taylor County opens distribution site for food, water

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County officials released information about another distribution site during the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

A point of distribution will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, according to officials. Residents can pick up water and ready-to-eat meals at the Perry Primary School bus loop. The address is 1600 E. Green Street in Perry.

