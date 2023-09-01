Tell Me Something Good
Taylor County opens distribution site for food, water(WCTV Staff)
By Staci Inez
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County officials released information about another distribution site during the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

A point of distribution will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, according to officials. Residents can pick up water and ready-to-eat meals at the Perry Primary School bus loop. The address is 1600 E. Green Street in Perry.

