Tree in Leon County takes out four cars in one fell swoop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Our madison glaser was out at the North Point Apartments in Tallahassee where a tree took out four cars in one fell swoop.

She spoke with the owners of all of these vehicles and they said that this could have been a very different outcome if they were in the vehicles at the time of the storm.

Justin English is a resident here at North Point Apartments and said when he woke up Wednesday morning, he actually took a ride around the neighborhood to see what the condition was looking like. But it was just after 9 a.m when he returned home and shortly after he got settled into his home.

The tree completely uprooted from the ground swallowing these four vehicles you can see in this video. English said he’s happy the tree didn’t fall in the other direction into his apartment.

“It’s just a blessing to be safe,” he said. “Had I been sitting in it, it would’ve killed me so that’s a miracle right there. I’m not a rich person but I’ve got money saved up it’s not the end of the world, I can get a new vehicle.”

While the owners of these vehicles tell me their cars are totaled, they’re happy that the damage wasn’t to the building of their home.

