Valdosta businesses feed community after being devastated by storm

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Some business owners pressed pause on their own repairs to help others.

Unfortunately, a lot of folks in the Valdosta area are out of power and dealing with some damage to the exterior and interior of their homes and their local businesses.

Just like this one.

Ella’s Top Corral experienced lots of flooding and damage to its roof. Owners expect to be out of business for the next month due to all the damage and all the repairs that will need to be done to the building itself.

But now, instead of sulking and sitting in the devastation, they decided to get up and give back.

Ella’s was out there grilling up hotdogs and hamburgers and actually was able to give out food to about 700 folks in the local community.

For some of those folks, it was their first time having a hot meal today. So it meant a lot to the community to be able to have something local and to be able to come together.

It wasn’t just Ella’s, though. They had other people from other local restaurants coming to help so today it was not about competition, it was all about community. In fact, it meant a lot to these local owners just to get back to some sort of normalcy.

“Today is Wednesday and I usually am in my lunch rush. So I was in that same thrill of like, ‘What can I do today?’ Even though all this is going on,” Ella’s owner Nicholas Perry said. “Let me not focus on the inside when I can focus on the outside. And what the outside showed me is that here is a bunch of people that need food right now. So let’s do it.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.