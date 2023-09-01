WCU’s Kerwin Bell and Todd Shealy reflect on Big Bend roots after Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For Western Carolina Director of Football Operations Todd Shealy, the toughest part of his week was supposed to be Arkansas moving up the kick-off time of the Catamounts week one game in Little Rock.

But as Hurricane Idalia barreled toward his hometown of Perry, it was clear that wouldn’t be the case.

“It was like a surreal movie that was just playing out in a slow time frame of seeing Jefferson Street and the beaches areas water levels and stuff like that,” said Shealy of the scenes playing out on his television.

Both Shealy and WCU Head Coach Kerwin Bell, a native of Mayo watched from afar in Culowee, North Carolina, as the storm clamped down on Taylor and Lafayette counties. They said they were thankful their families were safe but knew the portion of the Big Bend they call home would never be the same.

“In Florida, you naturally hear about it and see other people going through it,” Bell said. “Just a couple years ago, [Hurricane Michael] in Panama City and Mexico Beach was devastating. But for it to happen to you and your family was a little bit different.”

Still, both know the resiliency of their communities as well as the rest of their neighboring towns and counties. While the storm may change the Big Bend, they said it will never fold its spirit.

“There’s nobody scared of work, that’s for sure in those communities,” proudly mentioned Shealy “They’ll get after it, they’ll rally around and I think we’ll see the Big Bend rise, people stick together and help each other.”

“We’ve got to recognize this is just the beginning,” remarked Bell of the work ahead. “You’ve got to go through all the rebuild and cleaning up and everyone getting their life back together.”

“This is just the start of what we’ve got to do to get everything back in order.”

