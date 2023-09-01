What’s Brewing - Second Harvest of the Big Bend Emergency Distributions for impacted by Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend is providing help in Leon and Jefferson County locations this weekend to those affected by Idalia.

The emergency distributions will provide water, produce, bread, and disaster food boxes starting today.

The distribution locations are at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Perry and Dixie County Courthouse Steps in Cross City, Florida.

The events begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 1 and will continue until supplies last.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.