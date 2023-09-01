Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Second Harvest of the Big Bend Emergency Distributions for impacted by Idalia

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend is providing help in Leon and Jefferson County locations this weekend to those affected by Idalia.

The emergency distributions will provide water, produce, bread, and disaster food boxes starting today.

The distribution locations are at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Perry and Dixie County Courthouse Steps in Cross City, Florida.

The events begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 1 and will continue until supplies last.

Tree in Leon County takes out four cars in one fell swoop
Valdosta businesses feed community after being devastated by storm
Madison County deals with widespread outages, storm damage