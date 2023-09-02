Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
14-year-old killed in an overnight shooting in Tallahassee
WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors
Storm damage from Hurricane Idalia
PHOTOS: Hurricane Idalia deals major blows to Big Bend
A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
‘I’m glad I got my life:’ Madison County woman loses home to Idalia

Latest News

Coach Frank Gantt is thinking of his hometown of Perry after the devastation caused by...
Tallahassee coach has native Perry on the mind, encourages donations
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
14-year-old killed in an overnight shooting in Tallahassee
A tree fell during Hurricane Idalia, destroying this house in Madison, Fla.
FEMA help only initially open to some Florida counties devastated by Idalia
Tallahassee coach supports hometown of Perry
Tallahassee coach supports hometown of Perry
A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Florida hunting team catches 920-pound alligator