Drying out just in time for Labor Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A recap of August as we head into Meteorological Fall. August was the warmest month on record for Tallahassee, beating out the previous record in July 2015 by almost one degree.

The average high temperature was in the upper 90s. Despite Idalia’s heavy rainfall, Tallahassee fell short of the monthly average rainfall, keeping the area over five inches below normal for the year. Our western spots remain under a severe drought.

Today: On to a new month, cloudy with spotty afternoon showers and storms Saturday evening. The weather mostly cooperating for those still trying to recover from Idalia, also less muggy than yesterday and cooler will be good for those without A/C and power.

The weather will be cooperative for the next week for recovery efforts as well. Highs near 90, lower humidity and dry conditions.

Tomorrow and Labor Day: A backdoor cold front will bring much drier and more comfortable air into the area by Sunday afternoon. For those who will be vacationing along the forgotten coast beach weather will be nice Sunday and Labor Day with highs near 90. Water temperatures in the mid-80s. There will be a moderate chop in protected waters and bays with a moderate rip current risk – please keep an extra eye on the kids if they are going into the water. Morning lows in the upper 60s.

The Rest of Your Week: Tuesday through Thursday will remain sunny to mostly sunny during the day. Morning lows near 70 and even some upper 60s.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Friday as northwest flow aloft will bring a cold front to the southeast. That should bring slightly better rain chances into the picture. I am still not expecting widespread rain. High in the mid-90s.

Tropics: Everything that is named in the Atlantic will bring no threat to the United States. There is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that will traverse over the warm Atlantic waters. Favorable development conditions give us confidence that a tropical depression will develop. This is still about a week away from making it into the Carribean Sea vicinity, so nothing to worry about at this point. It is something we will continue to monitor for you. Peak hurricane season is right around the corner.

