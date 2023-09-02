Tell Me Something Good
FEMA approves emergency funding for Madison, Jefferson Counties

A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after Hurricane Idalia’s unprecedented landfall along the Taylor County coast, two more big bend counties were approved to be included in the FEMA Major Disaster Declaration.

Madison County and Jefferson County were added to the list of approved counties Saturday, according to an update on efforts by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Office.

FEMA told WCTV Friday that damage assessments were ongoing, and that the initial approval of counties like Taylor, Suwannee, Hamilton, and Lafayette came from initial aerial assessments.

Also Friday, Gov. DeSantis indicated expected FEMA to add additional counties, similar to how the process unfolded last year following Hurricane Ian.

The approval unlocks additional federal aid for the included counties, including 100% cost reimbursement for debris removal and emergency protective measures for 30 days.

Tree in Leon County takes out four cars in one fell swoop
