Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis warns public about post-hurricane recovery scams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Homeowners living in the areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia now have to watch out for another risk, scammers.

“People are vulnerable right now, there will be individuals that will have a house and there’ll be a tree on their house. Those tree trimmers and players that are not from the local areas will come through the market and they’re very predatory. They prey on the fact they know you’re vulnerable. They will throw an absorbent price at you. They’ll tell you they only can take cash because the banks are closed. When you are under that high pressure, combined with your vulnerability, it leads to a transaction that is not in the best interest of the homeowner,” Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said.

Patronis told NewsChannel 7 that these predators show up right after a storm.

“The predators are out 24 hours after the storm. The good Samaritans come a week after the storm. They’ll assemble the resources together and they’ll head that way and they’re not going to be there immediately. But the predators lay in wait right there on the edge of the storm to pounce and take advantage of our citizens. It’s just some of the worst of society that exists,” Patronis said.

If you see anything suspicious, you need to report it.

“Our folks are just going literally from door to door. We’re all in the neighborhoods trying to turn up our visibility to discourage those players. Those that are playing games, don’t want to face law enforcement. So usually just our presence is enough. But if you feel like you have been taken advantage of, you can call our office at 877-My-FL-CFO (877-693-5236).

Another scam to watch out for is donations. If you plan on making a contribution to recovery efforts make sure you are donating to a legitimate source.

