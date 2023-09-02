Football Friday Night: Sept. 1 replays and scores
It’s Week 2 in Florida and Week 3 in Georgia
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:
Florida Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Gadsden County vs Rickards
|Gadsden County
|24-7
|Ponte Vedra vs. Florida High
|Ponte Vedra
|23-22
|Lighthouse Christian vs. FAMU DRS
|University Christian vs. NFC
|University Christian
|48-23
|Vernon vs. Franklin Co.
|Vernon
|21-20
|Maclay at Brookwood
|Brookwood
|35-27
|Rutherford vs. Blountstown
|Blountstown
|17-13
|Liberty Co. vs. Marianna
|Marianna
|46-0
|Munroe vs. Mobile Christian
|St. John Paul II vs. Calvary Christian
|Fletcher vs. Chiles
|Chiles
|31-0
|Arnold vs. Sneads
|Canceled
|Canceled
|Lincoln vs. Pace
|Leon vs. Gainesville
|Leon
|21-0
|Balboa vs. Wakulla (Thursday game)
|Wakulla
|41-0
Georgia Scores:
|Teams
|Winner
|Final Score
|Cairo at Thomasville
|Cairo
|24-3
|Clinch Co. vs. Miller Co.
|Clinch
|28-0
|Monroe vs. Seminole Co.
|Santa Fe vs. Lanier Co.
|Lanier
|33-3
|Early Co. vs. Schley Co.
|Schley County
|30-0
|Banneker vs. Valdosta
|Valdosta
|48-7
|Colquitt Co. vs. Tift Co.
|Colquitt County
|40-2
|Pelham vs. Mitchell Co.
|Pelham
|20-6
|Thomas Co. Central vs. Bainbridge
|Thomas Co. Central
|45-14
