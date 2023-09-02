Football Friday Night: Sept. 1 replays and scores

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:

Florida Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Gadsden County vs Rickards Gadsden County 24-7 Ponte Vedra vs. Florida High Ponte Vedra 23-22 Lighthouse Christian vs. FAMU DRS University Christian vs. NFC University Christian 48-23 Vernon vs. Franklin Co. Vernon 21-20 Maclay at Brookwood Brookwood 35-27 Rutherford vs. Blountstown Blountstown 17-13 Liberty Co. vs. Marianna Marianna 46-0 Munroe vs. Mobile Christian St. John Paul II vs. Calvary Christian Fletcher vs. Chiles Chiles 31-0 Arnold vs. Sneads Canceled Canceled Lincoln vs. Pace Leon vs. Gainesville Leon 21-0 Balboa vs. Wakulla (Thursday game) Wakulla 41-0

Georgia Scores:

Teams Winner Final Score Cairo at Thomasville Cairo 24-3 Clinch Co. vs. Miller Co. Clinch 28-0 Monroe vs. Seminole Co. Santa Fe vs. Lanier Co. Lanier 33-3 Early Co. vs. Schley Co. Schley County 30-0 Banneker vs. Valdosta Valdosta 48-7 Colquitt Co. vs. Tift Co. Colquitt County 40-2 Pelham vs. Mitchell Co. Pelham 20-6 Thomas Co. Central vs. Bainbridge Thomas Co. Central 45-14

