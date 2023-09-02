Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night: Sept. 1 replays and scores

It’s Week 2 in Florida and Week 3 in Georgia
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:

Florida Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Gadsden County vs RickardsGadsden County24-7
Ponte Vedra vs. Florida HighPonte Vedra23-22
Lighthouse Christian vs. FAMU DRS
University Christian vs. NFCUniversity Christian48-23
Vernon vs. Franklin Co.Vernon21-20
Maclay at BrookwoodBrookwood35-27
Rutherford vs. BlountstownBlountstown17-13
Liberty Co. vs. MariannaMarianna46-0
Munroe vs. Mobile Christian
St. John Paul II vs. Calvary Christian
Fletcher vs. ChilesChiles31-0
Arnold vs. SneadsCanceledCanceled
Lincoln vs. Pace
Leon vs. GainesvilleLeon21-0
Balboa vs. Wakulla (Thursday game)Wakulla41-0

Georgia Scores:

TeamsWinnerFinal Score
Cairo at ThomasvilleCairo24-3
Clinch Co. vs. Miller Co.Clinch28-0
Monroe vs. Seminole Co.
Santa Fe vs. Lanier Co.Lanier33-3
Early Co. vs. Schley Co.Schley County30-0
Banneker vs. ValdostaValdosta48-7
Colquitt Co. vs. Tift Co.Colquitt County40-2
Pelham vs. Mitchell Co.Pelham20-6
Thomas Co. Central vs. BainbridgeThomas Co. Central45-14

