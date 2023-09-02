Tell Me Something Good
Game of the Week: Gadsden County shuts down Rickards, nabs second consecutive Soul Bowl

Gadsden County shuts out Rickards.
Gadsden County shuts out Rickards.(Sydney Wicker/WCTV)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Jaguars shut out the Rickards Raiders, 24-7, Friday night.

It was the second win in a row for the Jaguars in the Soul Bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

