Important information for residents in Perry, Taylor County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents in Taylor County are still recovering from the wrath of Hurricane Idalia.

Three days after the storm moved through, thousands of locals remained without power, or dependable phone service and had spotty internet connections. Emergency Management officials provided the following information for residents on Saturday as recovery efforts continue.

COMMUNICATION

The county has been pushing important information out on EverBridge under the ‘Alert Taylor’ branch and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office - Division of Emergency Management and Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages. As of Saturday morning, officials say this is how impacted residents can stay informed on what’s going on and is also how they can get updates on safety, power, food, help, etc. Emergency responders are also asking that neighbors and family members spread the word about these communication tools.

Everbridge is an application “which provide(s) information about critical events to help with personal safety and business continuity” after disasters, according to the company’s website.

Emergency management officials in Taylor County are urging all residents to sign up for the free 'Alert Taylor' app to recieve important communications. (WCTV)

You can sign up for the free ‘Alert Taylor’ app here: https://member.everbridge.net/453003085614562/new

A strike team that is on loan for a couple of weeks from South Florida is working on putting up “information boards” in Steinhatchee at the Community Center, and the Keaton Beach Boat Ramp, according to Public Information Officer Jason Haythorn, of the Southeast Florida Regional Hazard Incident Management Team. These areas have been chosen because of their proximity to nearby food distribution sites where large volumes of people will be congregating.

FREE FOOD, WATER AND TARPS

The Salvation Army will be serving hot meals (lunch and dinner) seven days a week at the Steinhatchee Community Center located at 1013 Riverside Drive.

Manna Express will be serving hot meals at 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily at Perry First Assembly of God located at 828 West Julia Street.

A POD (Point of Distribution) Center is set up at Perry Primary School where the National Guard is giving out MREs (nonperishable food), water, and tarps. Residents are asked to please access via the bus loop off North Clark Street.

The Emergency Operations Center in Taylor County following hurricane Idalia. (Public Information Officer Jason Haythorn, of the Southeast Florida Regional Hazard Incident Management Team)

Convoy of Hope is distributing supplies at the Elks Lodge starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Tarps, hygiene kits, baby kits, water, and non-perishables will be available until supplies run out.

Oxygen is available at the Taylor County Department of Health off Peacock Avenue while supplies last.

POWER UPDATE

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Duke Energy had turned on one sub-station and was working on two more. Of the homes that are able to receive power (those without severe damage and safety issues), the estimated time for restoration is midnight Saturday in Perry, said Hawthorn.

Damage in Perry, Florida, following Hurricane Idalia. (Public Information Officer Jason Haythorn, of the Southeast Florida Regional Hazard Incident Management Team)

Meanwhile, TriCounty Electric, which serves more rural areas on the outskirts of town, was working on two substations Saturday morning.

SAFETY

As power starts to come back on, any power lines that are down need to be treated as if they were live. The power companies were trying to physically cut those lines, but extra precaution is needed, Hathorn added.

A curfew in Taylor County remains in effect between dark to daylight until Monday, Sept. 4th.

A system-wide boil water notice remained in effect for clients of Big Bend Water Authority in Steinhatchee as of Saturday.

Damage in Perry, Florida, following Hurricane Idalia. (Public Information Officer Jason Haythorn, of the Southeast Florida Regional Hazard Incident Management Team)

The Sheriff’s Office says that impacted residents can protect themselves from scammers by taking a picture of the person and their vehicle prior to any work beginning and confirming the following details before agreeing to hire someone:

State or Local Business License General Contractor Number Valid Identification Proof of Liability Insurance Proof of Company Ownership and/or Documentation of Business Name

