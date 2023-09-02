Insurers to meet with policyholders in Taylor and Levy Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Department of Financial Services (DFS) is opening initial payment centers in Taylor and Levy Counties, allowing policyholders to meet directly with insurers for initial payments.

The Taylor County location will open at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 2 and the Levy County location will open at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 3. Both will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The purpose of the Initial Payment Center is for policyholders to meet directly with their insurance companies to file claims and for the insurance companies to issue checks to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia. In the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, insurance carriers will focus on the immediate needs of policyholders by providing resources for specific items, including living expenses,” the DFS wrote in a statement.

DFS officials recommended policyholders bring as much information as possible, including:

A driver’s license or other form of identification (Passport/State-issued ID).

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation.

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Idalia.

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.

Locations:

Saturday, September 2

Taylor County

Winn-Dixie Parking Lot

2057 S. Byron Butler Parkway, SUITE 1

Perry, FL 32348

Sunday, September 3

Levy County

Suwannee River Fair

17851 90 AvenueFanning Springs, FL 32693

More help filing post-storm claims can be found at MyFloridaCFO.com/Division/Consumers/NeedOurHelp or by emailing the DFS at Consumer.Services@MyFloridaCFO.com.

