Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Labor Day Weekend will start rainy and cloudy, but end sunny and dry.

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Cloudy and rainy today, but dry air will bring more sunshine and lower rain chances by Labor Day.
By Josh Green
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly cloudy today with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage today will be less than what it was on Friday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures tonight will dip to near 70.

A backdoor front will push across the region overnight tonight into Sunday morning. This will significantly drop our humidity and leave us with only a 20% chance of rain on Sunday. High temperatures will reach near 90 degrees.

Mostly sunny with little to no chance of rain on Labor Day. We will also be waking up to low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, how about that! High temperatures on Monday will reach near 90 once again.

Our high temperatures will continue to slowly climb throughout the week, but rain chances stay very slim through Thursday. That air will stay unseasonably dry as well.

The tropics are very active. The good news is that all three named systems in the Atlantic will not be impacting the United States. A tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa will be worth watching over the next week or so as it progresses westward across the Atlantic.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
14-year-old killed in an overnight shooting in Tallahassee
Tree in Leon County takes out four cars in one fell swoop
Tree in Leon County takes out four cars in one fell swoop
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors
A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
‘I’m glad I got my life:’ Madison County woman loses home to Idalia
WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here

Latest News

Cloudy and rainy today, but dry air will bring more sunshine and lower rain chances by Labor Day.
Josh's Forecast
A ceiling and roof were torn apart in Valdosta due to Idalia
Insurers to meet with policyholders in Taylor and Levy Counties
Something Good - Florida High helps cleanup efforts in Taylor County
Something Good - Florida High helps cleanup efforts in Taylor County
Residents at Florida's oldest retirement community left in the dark
Residents at Florida’s oldest retirement community left in the dark