Labor Day Weekend will start rainy and cloudy, but end sunny and dry.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly cloudy today with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage today will be less than what it was on Friday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures tonight will dip to near 70.

A backdoor front will push across the region overnight tonight into Sunday morning. This will significantly drop our humidity and leave us with only a 20% chance of rain on Sunday. High temperatures will reach near 90 degrees.

Mostly sunny with little to no chance of rain on Labor Day. We will also be waking up to low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, how about that! High temperatures on Monday will reach near 90 once again.

Our high temperatures will continue to slowly climb throughout the week, but rain chances stay very slim through Thursday. That air will stay unseasonably dry as well.

The tropics are very active. The good news is that all three named systems in the Atlantic will not be impacting the United States. A tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa will be worth watching over the next week or so as it progresses westward across the Atlantic.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

