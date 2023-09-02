Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died, according his website and social media accounts.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1sy surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the post on X said.

Buffett was 76 years old.

In May, the “Margaritaville” singer said health issues that needed “immediate attention” caused him to reschedule a concert with his Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
14-year-old killed in an overnight shooting in Tallahassee
Tree in Leon County takes out four cars in one fell swoop
Tree in Leon County takes out four cars in one fell swoop
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors
A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
‘I’m glad I got my life:’ Madison County woman loses home to Idalia
WCTV is tracking power outages as Hurricane Idalia hits Florida and Georgia.
Thousands without power across Big Bend, South Georgia; Track outages here

Latest News

FILE - A man views the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
New FBI-validated list includes names of 385 people unaccounted for after Lahaina wildfire
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden heads to Florida to see Idalia’s destruction. But he won’t be seeing Gov. DeSantis
Zoo officials believe the little one is a female, but a name has not yet been determined.
Denver Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan
Two males were shot, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
Teen killed, another person injured in shooting at Louisiana high school