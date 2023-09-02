Tell Me Something Good
PHOTOS: Views from Keaton Beach, Steinhatchee and Dowling Park after Idalia

Personal items on the streets of Keaton Beach.
Personal items on the streets of Keaton Beach.(Wctv)
By Sam Thomas
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis makes a stop in Steinhatchee, Fla. during a recovery effort following Hurricane Idalia.

WCTV photographer Sam Thomas captures photos from Keaton Beach, Steinhatchee and Dowling Park after Hurricane Idaila.

Caption

