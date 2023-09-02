Residents at Florida’s oldest retirement community left in the dark

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rural Lafayette County was hit hard by the storm, including the state’s oldest retirement community in Dowling Park.

Our Katie Kaplan joined us after visiting with some of the residents Friday at the Advent Christian Village campus.

The community serves hundreds of retirees of all needs from single-family homes to assisted living facilities. Residents there are now heading into day three of sweltering temperatures and no showers.

But incredibly, everyone we spoke with today was in great spirits.

Inside a dark apartment on the campus of Advent Christian Village, Gaye Martin and Fran Evans are making the best out of a sticky situation.

”First thing we do in the morning is plug in the coffee maker then the fan,” Martin said.

They are two of roughly 750 residents left without electricity and water. Getting by through the power of a shared backup generator.

“We have lights in the hall,” she said. “We worked on a puzzle last night for like two hours.”

Some of this community’s newest neighbors have a long history together.

Evans has lived there for four and a half months, plus one day over her mother.

The mother-daughter duo moved in at the same time, mom in an apartment and daughter in a home down the road. They were drawn to the area in part by the beauty of the property grounds now changed forever.

“It was sad because we loved it so much but we’re not going to have to worry about a storm for a long time because God has pruned these trees,” Martin said.

That positive attitude, clearly handed down from one generation to another.

”We know everyone’s working hard...so we’re just working on being patient,” Evans said.

The duo are proof that having a positive attitude can get you through anything. I guess some of us could learn a thing or two from Gaye and Fran.

