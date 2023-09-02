Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Florida High helps cleanup efforts in Taylor County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of Florida High’s football team went to Taylor County to clean up storm damage yesterday.

The Noles are actually scheduled to play the Bulldogs next Friday. We don’t know if that game will still happen, but it’s not too important right now.

The Noles are focusing on something more meaningful than a matchup: helping others in need.

