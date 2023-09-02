Something Good - Florida High helps cleanup efforts in Taylor County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members of Florida High’s football team went to Taylor County to clean up storm damage yesterday.

The Noles are actually scheduled to play the Bulldogs next Friday. We don’t know if that game will still happen, but it’s not too important right now.

The Noles are focusing on something more meaningful than a matchup: helping others in need.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.