Florida A&M graduates helping the students of today for tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M football team opens the season sunday against Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic, and fans from all over the country will watch inside Hard Rock Stadium. For one group of fans, this game is special in more ways than one.

“My mentor, rest in peace, Mr. Rudy Maxwell, one of the things he told me, it’s not what you get from FAMU, it’s what you can do for FAMU,” said Rattler supporter William Youmans.

It’s a simple message, but it’s one that resonates between this group of Rattlers.

“That’s why I love come here, because of the camaraderie,” added Rick Kinsey. “There’s nothing like being FAMU-ly, and here we are.”

Kinsey, like his friends, is a Florida A&M graduate.

“We were in grad school together. We were stationed together.”

Now, they’re a big part of making things happen for FAMU and Rattler athletics.

“When you see the smile on the kids face that they’re actually being supported by what they’re doing, and we know that we have to set the standard in order for it to keep going on,” said Keith Stubbs.

“I bought the golf team for I don’t know, 7 or 8, 9 years, I used to reach in those guys pockets for that,” added Maurice Pickett. “This is what we’re called to do.”

From scholarships under the Rattlers in Arms umbrella, to being a big part of Rattler athletics Strike Tour, these former students, are now providing the tomorrow for the students of today.

“We say FAMU today, FAMU tomorrow, FAMU forever,” said Paula Goodman.

“We probably all started out financially the same, meaning I didn’t have any money, so I couldn’t give anything,” added Kinsey. “As they say, for who much is given, much is required.”

And don’t think they don’t enjoy themselves, this group is part of the RV Strike Zone, and they’re in Miami this weekend for a reason.

“I cannot take another loss,” laughed Kinsey. “We brag differently, and we have so much to brag about.”

Hopefully they have another thing to add to the list, Sunday night after a win over Jackson State. For more information on the Strike Zone Tailgate in Tampa for the USF game, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.