VSU overcomes Point, Idalia in Week 1 win, 63-10

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -After an uneven 2022, year two of the Tremaine Jackson era at Valdosta State is off to a great start.

VSU (1-0) came out on a mission Saturday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium despite the Blazers’ longtime home still being without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, scoring early and often in a 63-10 route of Point from the NAIA.

“Nobody knows what we went through except the people at Valdosta State,” said a victorious Jackson. “Everybody was able to lock in and focus on the game knowing that some of them are going home to no power in their house right now. I’m just really proud we were able to make a bad situation end the right way with a win and playing football for the first time this year.”

After a tough quarterback battle throughout fall camp, St. Augustine native and V State junior Sammy Edwards got the start under center and had a solid day despite early blemishes. After throwing an interception on the goal line to end teh game’s opening drive, Edwards would toss four TDs , completing 21 passes and throwing for 347 yards.

The Blazer defense looked much improved from a season ago, holding the Skyhawks (0-1) to just 186 total yards, forcing three turnovers and racking up four sacks of the opposition.

After outscoring Point 28-3 in the first half, Valdosta Sate largely cruised to an easy final 30 minutes, but the lopsided score didn’t reflect the importance to Blazer history of the game’s second half.

With 6:25 remaining in the contest, Seth Smith would find Tyler Ajiero for the game’s final touchdown after which Redshirt Freshman kicker McCall Bennett would relieve starter Estin Theile for the game’s final PAT. The kick was good and Bennett would make history as the first female to ever score a point in the history of the Valdosta State program.

Next up for the Blazers is a trip to Albany State to play the Golden Rams, now led by FAMU legend and former Lincoln Head Coach Quinn Gray. Kickoff is set for September 9th at 6 PM.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.