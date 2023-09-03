Warm with lower rain chances for the rest of your Labor Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nice stretch of weather is ahead... whether it is for folks on vacation, locally you are here to enjoy the holiday, or it is all about the cleanup efforts, the weather will be cooperating over the next several days.

Today: There may be a few coastal showers or storms this morning, but clouds and showers quickly fade into the afternoon... otherwise it is a partly to mostly sunny Sunday. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

This afternoon FAMU and FSU play, and the weather will be good in both Miami and Orlando as the college football season kicks off for them.

Tomorrow: For your Labor Day, much of the same... partly to mostly sunny and high temperatures around the 90-degree mark. Rain is not expected.

The rest of the Week: Tuesday - Thursday, rinse and repeat without the rinse (no rain, get it? haha). Partly to mostly sunny through Thursday with temperatures gradually warming each day, but the humidity should stay tolerable through this stretch. Overnight lows will be around 70, so it is comfortable each morning.

Next Weekend: Rain chances slightly rise heading into Friday/next Weekend timeframe as a cold front starts to progress into the southeast. Rain coverage is uncertain at this time but does not look widespread at this point.

Tropics: Still looking at a 70% chance of a tropical wave in the Atlantic developing over the next 7 days. Impacts to the U.S. are not expected anytime soon. It is worth monitoring in the next 7 to 10 days to see how everything unfolds. In the meantime, two other tropical storms, Katia and Gert are out in the open Atlantic waters and will not cause any issues for us.

