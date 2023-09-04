Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in Perry, Florida, following Hurricane Idalia.
Important information for residents in Perry, Taylor County
Personal items on the streets of Keaton Beach.
PHOTOS: Views from Keaton Beach, Steinhatchee and Dowling Park after Idalia
Florida A&M graduates are helping the students of today for tomorrow.
Florida A&M graduates helping the students of today for tomorrow
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
14-year-old killed in an overnight shooting in Tallahassee
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden touts unions, job creation during Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
Get ready for a night of pure comedy, as 85 South announced new tour states for their South...
What’s Brewing: 85 South Show Live Comedy
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington,...
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital