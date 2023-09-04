Big Bend, South GA school districts set plans to resume class following Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a week after Hurricane Idalia’s devastating arrival on the Big Bend coast, several school districts in heavily damaged areas have announced plans to bring students back to the classroom.

Suwannee County Schools announced Sunday plans to resume class on Thursday Sept. 7.

Superintendent Ted Roush said athletic practices will resume Tuesday Sept. 5, and all school personnel will return the next day.

“Please know the District is working diligently to clean school campuses, remove debris, have all facilities back online with air conditioning, food ready for students, and buses and roads ready for transportation,” he said in a statement.

Valdosta City Schools revealed plans to bring students back to class Wednesday Sept. 6, with faculty and staff returning the day before.

“Our plan for faculty and staff is to come in and assess anything that may have impacted their classroom or school buildings and develop a reentry plan for their students,” the district said in a message to parents.

“We understand that Hurricane Idalia has left many of us with ongoing obstacles to overcome,” VCS said. “However, we believe that by reopening our schools, we can offer a sense of normalcy and support to our students and their families as we collectively navigate the path to recovery.”

Lowndes County Schools is following a similar plan, announcing students in the county will return to class Wednesday Sept. 6, with staff able to make it to work to show up on Tuesday.

The district sent out a survey to families which received 3,400 responses.

“The results make it abundantly clear some of our families remain without access to power, water, and adequate living spaces. Some of the roads remain impassable by buses,” the district said in a message from Interim Superintendent Sandra Wilcher.

“As I have visited our schools, I have been reminded what brings the halls to life is each of you, and remain thankful any damage that occurred to our schools was minimal and something we could address quickly,” she said.

Jefferson County Schools will open its doors for students Tuesday, the district announced over the weekend.

Hamilton County Schools will reopen Wednesday Sept. 6, according to a Sunday night post on the high school’s Facebook page by the Superintendent of Schools Lee Wetherington-Zamora.

“If your family is not in a position for returning to school, it is completely understandable,” she wrote. “There will not be any penalties for students who are not able to return just yet and any needed support will be provided for assignments that may be need to be made up.”

Taylor County Schools will not reopen to students right away. According to a Facebook post from the district, officials are still working to assess damage.

“At this time we do not foresee being able to return to school on Tuesday. We will report more as we know,” the district posted to the Taylor County Elementary School page.

Lafayette County Schools had plans to re-asses damage and report back after Labor Day on when students will return to class. WCTV will share an update when one is found.

At this time, WCTV is still working to find updates from Madison County school officials.

