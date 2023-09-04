Tell Me Something Good
Cooking with Ashley: Bearcats scalloped potatoes
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joins Eyewitness News at Noon to share her tasty recipe for Bearcats scalloped potatoes.

Ingredients:

  • 2 bags celebration blend bite-sized potatoes (slice thin)
  • 1/2 red onion sliced
  • 1 quart heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 lb shredded medium cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 lb shredded sharpe cheddar cheese
  • 8oz cream cheese
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 2 tsp pink salt
  • 1 tsp complete seasoning
  • 2 tsp Adobo all-purpose seasoning
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp onion powder
  • 2 tbsp minced garlic
  • 2 tsp all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs

Into a medium to large skillet, add 1 stick of butter over medium to high heat. Once the butter is melted, add 3 cups of heavy whipping cream and 8oz of cream cheese. Stir until cream cheese is melted all the way. Next, add 1/2 lb of shredded sharpe cheddar, then stir until cheese melts. Into a separate small bowl mix 2 tsp of flour and 4 tbsp of heavy whipping cream. Mix very well, then add to the cheese mixture. Turn the temperature down to medium heat and allow to simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Next, into a baking pan, add sliced potatoes, red onion slices, and 2 tbsp of minced garlic. Stir in the cheese sauce mixture, then add the rest of the heavy whipping cream to the potatoes. Mix everything well, then add 1/2 lb of shredded medium cheddar on top of potato mixture. Cover with aluminum foil, then bake in a 350° for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Take foil off, then add bread crumbs on the top. Allow to baked for an additional 30 minutes, then take out the over, cool for 8 minutes, then enjoy!

