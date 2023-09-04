Cooking with Ashley: Bearcats scalloped potatoes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joins Eyewitness News at Noon to share her tasty recipe for Bearcats scalloped potatoes.

Ingredients:

2 bags celebration blend bite-sized potatoes (slice thin)

1/2 red onion sliced

1 quart heavy whipping cream

1/2 lb shredded medium cheddar cheese

1/2 lb shredded sharpe cheddar cheese

8oz cream cheese

1 stick unsalted butter

2 tsp pink salt

1 tsp complete seasoning

2 tsp Adobo all-purpose seasoning

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

2 tbsp minced garlic

2 tsp all-purpose flour

1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs

Into a medium to large skillet, add 1 stick of butter over medium to high heat. Once the butter is melted, add 3 cups of heavy whipping cream and 8oz of cream cheese. Stir until cream cheese is melted all the way. Next, add 1/2 lb of shredded sharpe cheddar, then stir until cheese melts. Into a separate small bowl mix 2 tsp of flour and 4 tbsp of heavy whipping cream. Mix very well, then add to the cheese mixture. Turn the temperature down to medium heat and allow to simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Next, into a baking pan, add sliced potatoes, red onion slices, and 2 tbsp of minced garlic. Stir in the cheese sauce mixture, then add the rest of the heavy whipping cream to the potatoes. Mix everything well, then add 1/2 lb of shredded medium cheddar on top of potato mixture. Cover with aluminum foil, then bake in a 350° for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Take foil off, then add bread crumbs on the top. Allow to baked for an additional 30 minutes, then take out the over, cool for 8 minutes, then enjoy!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.