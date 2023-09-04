Florida warning people of hurricane scams

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Scammers are out in force trying to take advantage of Hurricane Idalia’s destruction. State leaders are encouraging people to take a moment and not fall victim.

“For two days, there has been nothing but traffic,” Dianna Ebersole said.

Ebersole said she usually doesn’t see many cars going down her street in Live Oak, but that changed after Hurricane Idalia hit last week with contractors surveying the damage.

“I don’t need all you people coming and saying ‘we’re going to do it but it is for a fee, I’m from Lafayette County, I’m from Flagler County’ or wherever. They come over here just to make a buck off people that are suffering,” Ebersole said.

It didn’t take long for contractors to put up signs at intersections across the Big Bend and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is warning people not to be taken advantage of.

“They’ll look sophisticated. They’ll have their chainsaws, their lifting equipment, their tools. And they’ll go ‘Man this is a blessing, I’ve got somebody in here to come and help me.’ They’re not there to help you. They’re there to make a fast buck off you,” Patronis said.

Patronis said he noticed contractors set up in parking lots in Perry hours after the storm.

That’s why he set up ‘initial payment centers’ in Levy and Taylor Counties to help people understand their rights as they rebuild.

“I have no patience for that. Do business, and be fair. If you’re going to transact with the citizens of the State of Florida, make sure you fully inform them of their rights,” Patronis said.

Ebersole said she and her neighbor have come up with a way to not become a victim.

“We tell them ‘Well, we’ve got to talk to our husbands about it,’ Of course both our husbands aren’t here anymore, but that gets rid of them,” Ebersole said.

Patronis said if contracts are encouraging you to sign away insurance rights or pay only in cash, it is likely a scam.

You can call his office to report it by calling 1-800-378-0445 or visit FraudFreeFlorida.com.

If you’d like to help people recover from the storm, you are encouraged to donate to the state’s Volunteer Florida fund or another charity you trust.

