Hot with low humidity and little rain chance over the next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Happy Labor Day! The weather certainly is cooperating with any outdoor plans you may have this evening. It is partly to mostly sunny with temperatures near 90 and low humidity.

If you are planning a beach evening, conditions are overall good, but the rip current risk is high. It is important to pay extra attention to the kids and loved ones in the water with the risk.

For those who are still recovering from Hurricane Idalia’s damage, the dry weather is certainly welcome to focus on removing debris, limiting more water damage, etc. Another positive is the temperatures, those who do not have power or AC are not dealing with the oppressive heat and may be able to keep the house cooler at night with lows near 70 or even upper 60s.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear with some clouds filtering in throughout the overnight. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Another refreshing evening and overnight are expected.

Tuesday through Thursday: The next several days will feature dry conditions with partly to mostly sunny skies each day. High temperatures in the low to mid-90s. Morning lows near 70. Humidity will be lower on Tuesday and Wednesday but will slowly trickle up on Thursday and be more noticeable on Friday and into the weekend.

Thursday will be mostly dry, but an upper-level wave might bring in some higher clouds and showers into our northwest areas by the end of the day into the late evening timeframe. Nothing too concerning or widespread at this point, just something to watch if you have Thursday evening plans.

Friday and the Weekend: A cold front will be sliding toward the southeast and will only SLIGHTLY increase rain chances from about 10% to 30% with only isolated showers or storms. If I had to pick a day that had the best chance for showers or storms, I would say either late Friday or Saturday. Temperatures stay near to slightly above average.

Tropics: Still watching Invest 95L in the Atlantic. This will not be a problem for anyone until AT LEAST late this week for the windward/leeward island and possibly the Bahamas. This has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 2 days and a 100% chance in the next 7 days.

Models continue to trend in a positive direction for Florida, meaning chances AS OF TODAY are extremely low that this would make an impact on us. Certainly, too early to get into specifics. We will have a better idea of this thing by the end of the week.

A second area to watch has a 50% chance of developing in the next 7 days.

Tracking the Tropics (WCTV)

Watch the attached video for a complete breakdown.

