Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Injured driver trapped at bottom of 100-foot ravine rescued after 5 days

Authorities say rescue crews responded after receiving a report of a badly damaged pickup at...
Authorities say rescue crews responded after receiving a report of a badly damaged pickup at the base of a steep hill. A firefighter who was lowered down with a rope determined that the motorist was injured and had been trapped inside the truck for nearly five days.(Source: Kern County Fire Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STALLION SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) - A motorist whose truck tumbled about 100 feet (30 meters) down a Southern California bluff was rescued after being trapped at the bottom of a ravine for nearly five days, authorities said.

Rescue crews responded Saturday after receiving a report of a badly damaged pickup at the base of a steep hill southeast of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

A firefighter who was lowered down with a rope determined that the motorist was injured and had been trapped inside the truck since crashing last Tuesday near Stallion Springs, according to the department’s incident report.

Three more firefighters were then lowered into the ravine and the individual, who has not been identified, was placed in a rescue basket and pulled to safety. The individual was then airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol and the Stallion Springs Police Department assisted in the rescue.

The cause of the crash was under investigation Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in Perry, Florida, following Hurricane Idalia.
Important information for residents in Perry, Taylor County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
14-year-old killed in an overnight shooting in Tallahassee
Personal items on the streets of Keaton Beach.
PHOTOS: Views from Keaton Beach, Steinhatchee and Dowling Park after Idalia
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors
Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night: Sept. 1 full replay and scoreboard

Latest News

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after winning a point against Caroline Wozniacki,...
Coco Gauff is the 1st US teen since Serena Williams to reach consecutive US Open quarterfinals
Group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened
Multiple people injured in dock collapse at North Carolina beach
FILE - A farmer holds wheat in a granary on a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) passes the ball during the first half of the Orange...
Riley, Moussa spark Florida A&M to 28-10 victory over Jackson State