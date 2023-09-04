Tell Me Something Good
More sunshine and higher tempretures

By Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More sunshine and still pretty hot. Highs in the low to mid-90s, but it shouldn’t be so humid.

Overnight temps can fall into the upper 60s in some of the lucky areas with mostly clear skies and slightly less humid air.

Rain chances look slim this week, so lots of hot afternoons are coming - low to mid 90s each day.

