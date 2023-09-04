More sunshine and higher tempretures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More sunshine and still pretty hot. Highs in the low to mid-90s, but it shouldn’t be so humid.

Overnight temps can fall into the upper 60s in some of the lucky areas with mostly clear skies and slightly less humid air.

Rain chances look slim this week, so lots of hot afternoons are coming - low to mid 90s each day.

