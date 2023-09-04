Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Valdosta residents thank hurricane responders

Something Good - Valdosta residents thank hurricane responders
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While Valdosta is still recovering from the hurricane, the community there is showing their love for those who are helping to rebuild and restore power.

Plenty of people left nice wholesome messages thanking people for their work.

Some posted onto social media with big thank yous to the city of Valdosta website.

