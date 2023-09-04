What’s Brewing: 85 South Show Live Comedy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Get ready for a night of pure comedy, as 85 South announced new tour states for their South Show Live.

One of the stops is at the Donal L. Tucker Civic Center starting on Sunday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m.

The 85 South Show is bringing three of America’s funniest, talented and most fearless comedians to the stage.

Tickets starting at just 10.00 dollars.

