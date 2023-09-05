Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

13-year-old boy drowned in Las Vegas floodwaters caused by heavy rain

Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.
Heavy rainfall floods the streets in Las Vegas.(KSNV via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 13-year-old boy drowned over the weekend in floodwaters amid a series of late-summer storms that drenched Las Vegas and caused widespread flooding throughout the desert valley.

The teenager was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Ryan Taylor of Las Vegas. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The coroner’s office said Ryan had been floating in floodwater on an innertube when he drowned. Further details weren’t released, but the office said in a statement that the teen was found injured Saturday afternoon near a busy intersection about 8 miles (12 kilometers) east of the Las Vegas Strip.

He was hospitalized and died in the early morning hours on Sunday.

“We wish to extend our sincere condolences to Ryan’s family and friends,” the coroner’s office said.

Two days of heavy rainfall last weekend flooded streets in Las Vegas, prompted various water rescues, shut down a portion of Interstate 15 south of the city and left dozens of vehicles stranded in muddy waters.

Las Vegas has been hit with at least 3.9 inches of rain this year, which is above normal for the desert oasis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in Perry, Florida, following Hurricane Idalia.
Important information for residents in Perry, Taylor County
A Madison County woman lost her home to Idalia after two trees fell through her roof.
Florida warning people of hurricane scams
Personal items on the streets of Keaton Beach.
PHOTOS: Views from Keaton Beach, Steinhatchee and Dowling Park after Idalia
Valdosta Fire Department helps flood victims affected by Hurricane Idalia on Wed. Aug. 30
After the storm: See a list of resources for Hurricane Idalia survivors
Florida A&M graduates are helping the students of today for tomorrow.
Florida A&M graduates helping the students of today for tomorrow

Latest News

Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips because...
Frozen chicken strip meals recalled due to possible plastic contamination
President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White...
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota...
Students fall into water after pier collapses into lake in Wisconsin
Putin says Russia hasn't refused negotiations over the Ukraine conflict.
Putin says he won’t renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says it has