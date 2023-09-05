A few more dry days before rain chances return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A nice week of weather continues. The humidity levels remain lower with abnormally dry air over the southeast U.S. The dry air also keeps rain chances at a minimum over the next few days. Changes by the end of the week.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows comfortable in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-90s.

Thursday: As we mentioned yesterday, there was a little uncertainty with Thursday’s forecast... It looks like some showers could get going for some of us in the afternoon on Thursday, still NOT looking like a washout, but rain chances need to be bumped up slightly with the newest data. High in the low to mid-90s.

Friday and the weekend: A cold front will approach the area later this week. Although widespread rain is not likely now, rain chances will be slightly higher on Friday and Saturday than earlier this week. High temperatures in the low 90s.

Tropics: Nothing will be impacting us in the short term, which we would like to hear after dealing with Idalia last week.

The Atlantic is busy as of today, so let’s break it down:

Tropical Depression 13 has developed and is expected to become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. 13 is expected to rapidly intensify in the coming days, likely becoming a major hurricane (category 3 or greater) by the end of this week. Expectations are for the hurricane to curve out into the Atlantic RIGHT NOW. This is something that is worth keeping an eye on, as we are still at least a week away from it getting too close for comfort for those on the East Coast.

Regardless, surf and rip currents will be an issue as the storm passes by the east coast. There also may be impacts to the Bahamas, so if you have a trip planned, heads up!

Another area to watch is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 70% chance of developing into an organized tropical system over the next 7 days over the open Atlantic.

The climatological peak of hurricane season is September 10 and runs through the end of November.

