Florida has new ways to pay for disasters like Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s expected to cost billions of dollars to recover from Hurricane Idalia. The storm hit as the federal government was running out of money in its disaster relief fund.

Since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, at least 13 other notable hurricanes hit Florida, including Idalia last week.

Estimates suggest it could take up to $20 billion to fully recover from the latest storm. Last year’s Hurricane Ian racked up more than $112 billion in damage.

Even though estimates are more than the state’s $2.3 billion disaster relief budget, the state emergency management director Kevin Guthrie said that’s not stopping the state from helping.

“I don’t want people to think bureaucracy gets in the way of us responding. We can go ahead and respond,” Guthrie said.

The state is making changes in how it pays for these disasters. Guthrie said included in this year’s state budget is money for communities to rebuild after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, and that’s working.

“It would not surprise me if we see some type of package from the House, Senate and Governor’s office,” Guthrie said.

Also fairly new is the emergency preparedness and response fund, which has $500 million. Guthrie isn’t worried about that money being depleted because of Idalia.

“Obviously $500 million goes much further in a location like the Big Bend than it does in a highly populated area,” Guthrie said.

The state fund works like FEMA’s disaster relief fund. However, FEMA is down to its last $3.4 billion for the year in that fund after paying for wildfires in Maui and Hurricane Hilary in California.

President Joe Biden and Senator Rick Scott are hoping Congress will approve another $4 billion for that fund as early as this week.

FEMA Deputy Assistant Administrator Colt Hagmaier told the Gray Florida Capital Bureau until that happens, the agency is holding off on certain payments.

“We reprioritize some of our long-term recovery funding. Things that can have some flexibility and move those costs into the next year,” Hagmaier said.

That includes things that reimbursements to municipalities years after a disaster hit.

The state is still paying for the recovery from Hurricane Michael in 2018.

